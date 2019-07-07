Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie In Steamy Bedroom Snap

Gabby Epstein’s latest Instagram post is getting her fans talking for all the right reasons.

On Saturday, July 6, the Australian bombshell wowed her fans with a steamy bedroom snap that has gained some serious attention from her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform. The intention of her post was to tout Bali Body’s Self Tanning Mousse, though it is quite possible that fans were far too captivated by the babe’s flawless figure to even notice the product she was promoting.

In the snap, the social media sensation switched from her usual swimwear ensemble for a look that was equally as revealing. The stunner was captured sitting on a plush bed in a nearly all-white bedroom, staring down the camera with a sultry look as she showed off nearly every inch of her figure in a sexy bra-and-panty combo that left very little to the imagination. Gabby sent pulses racing in a black lace bandeau bra that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, and featured a thick band that wrapped around her back to accentuate her slender frame. The matching bottoms of her barely-there attire provided even less coverage, leaving her famous curves and long, toned legs completely on display. Its frilly waistband sat high on her hips, drawing eyes to her flat midsection and rock hard abs.

Gabby completed the look by wearing her signature platinum locks down in long, loose waves that spilled over her shoulder and grazed her exposed decolletage. She also sported a glamorous minimal makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip gloss, mascara, and dusting of highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Instagram model were quick to show some love for the eye-popping new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 41,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look heavenly,” one person wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“Beautiful Australian girl,” commented a third.

Loading...

Gabby is known for showing some skin on her Instagram account, and has been impressing her millions of followers with more stunning shots similar to her lingerie-clad post from yesterday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently sent temperatures soaring on her feed again with another snap which showed her lounging on a cozy black couch in a minuscule pink bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique and drove her fans absolutely wild.