Jeffrey Epstein Case Will Reveal ‘Quite A Few Powerful And Important’ Names, Says Julie K. Brown

The arrest of billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has renewed focus on his many friendships with powerful individuals, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, per The Inquisitr. Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, a vocal Trump supporter, has also been connected to Epstein and was accused of raping Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a minor. According to the civil lawsuit, Dershowitz raped her after Epstein ordered her to have sexual relations with the high profile attorney.

These probably won’t be the only famous names connected to the case.

Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, who has been reporting on Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking for several years, spoke to MSNBC about the arrest. According to Real Clear Politics, she believes the investigation will likely reveal more influential names connected to the disturbing case.

“I’ve felt a lot of pressure. Needless to say, these are very powerful people and I think that they’re sweating a little bit, especially today,” she said. “We don’t know how much, how deep this went, how far-reaching it went in government, but there have been a lot of names that I could see on these message pads [listing clients] on a regular basis as part of the evidence.”

Trump's longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking minors in Florida, New York https://t.co/UyiV3UMBu8 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 7, 2019

Brown pointed out that the message pads were allegedly used to communicate with Epstein via messages, such as “I’m at this hotel.” She suggests that this was likely for purposes of sending females to rendezvous at specific locations, and believes that there are many powerful people “sweating it out right now.”

Loading...

“We’ll have to wait and see whether Epstein is going to name names.”

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from underage girls, but he reached a non-prosecution agreement that gave him an 18-month prison sentence that allowed for “work release.” His unusually light sentence was explored by a The Miami Herald series, which revealed that Epstein’s attorneys intimidated accusers by using dirt to create fear amongst the prosecution that they would lose the case.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali highlighted three unusual aspects to the Epstein case: the arrest took place on a Saturday, the indictments against Epstein are sealed until Monday, and the case will reportedly be handled by the Southern District of New York Public Corruption Unit — not by sex crimes prosecutors. Ali suggests that the sealing of the indictments could mean there is a “second defendant” in the case whose identity could be revealed as early as Monday.