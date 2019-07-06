Shanina Shaik Sizzles In Minuscule Snakeskin Bikini: ‘Lawd Have Mercy’

The latest addition to Shanina Shaik’s Instagram feed is getting some serious attention from her millions of fans.

The upload was shared on Friday, July 5 from Mykonos, Greece, where the Victoria’s Secret model is currently on vacation. Standing inside a dimly lit bathroom, Shanina found the perfect opportunity to snap a quick selfie in the large mirror in front of her, and the result of the impromptu photo shoot certainly did not disappoint.

In the photo, the 28-year-old sent pulses racing in minuscule bikini that boasted a trendy snakeskin pattern, and left very little to the imagination. The model was turned to her side, using her far hand to reach across her toned body to snap the steamy shot through her cell phone that captured every inch of her famous curves. Her itty-bitty top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the bottom thanks to its extremely cropped hemline. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set did nothing but favors for her lower half. The cheeky cut of the piece left an ample amount of the babe’s curvy booty completely exposed, as well as her toned thighs, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The Australian bombshell completed her look by leaving her dark hair in its natural, slightly wavy state, with a few of her locks tied in a small bun that sat high on her head. She also sported a bare, makeup free face, letting her natural beauty and striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the green-eyed beauty began showering her new post with love. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 31,000 comments after just 12 hours of going live to Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful physique,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “the best thing to come out of Melbourne.”

“Lawd have mercy,” commented a third.

Shanina has been enjoying her luxurious vacation for a few weeks now, and has been making sure to indulge her 1.8 million Instagram followers with photos from the trip. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe kicked off her vacay with another steamy bikini selfie, this time sporting a sexy white number that knotted right in the middle of her cleavage, driving her fans absolutely wild.