Hannah Palmer Tugs Thong In Fourth Of July Video

Hannah Palmer is at it again. This time the blond bombshell, who is known for sharing provocative photos on social media, updated her Instagram account with a sexy video wishing her followers a happy Fourth of July.

In the video, the Maxim model is wearing a red, cut-out bathing suit that shows plenty of skin. The video begins with the model teasing her followers with a side shot of her tugging at the thong. The clip then switches to a front view of Palmer in the bathing suit. With her face made up to perfection, the Instagram sensation looked stunning. Wearing her blond locks in loose curls, she gave the camera a sexy look. The camera then closes in for a close up of Palmer, who adjusted the top portion of her bathing suit in a way that only she could. In the next scene of the video, Palmer lets her patriotism shine through as she waves two small American flags while showcasing her fabulous figure in the swimwear. In the last scene, Palmer lets one shoulder strap fall off of her shoulder before the camera cuts away.

As usual, her fans loved the video.

“Well holy freedom. Sexxy af,” said one fan.

“Oh god you gotta be kidding me,” another fan said.

“Wow that was the Sexiest 4th of July post I have ever seen!!!” wrote one fan.

“she’s literally trying to kill me,” said another.

A quick scroll through Palmer’s Instagram account explains why she is gaining popularity online — she is beautiful and she knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. Ever since summer arrived, Palmer has been sharing photos and videos of herself in sexy swimwear.

Earlier this week, she got fans excited over a video she shared in which she was washing a car in a bikini. Sexy snaps of Palmer leaning over the wet car, revealing her ample cleavage, set pulses racing.

Whatever Palmer happens to be doing or wearing, she always knows how to add an extra element of sexy that always gets attention — and attention she is getting. She has amassed a following of 757,000 followers on Instagram in a short amount of time. While that might not look like much compared to millions that some influencers have, it’s not bad considering that she has only been on the social media site for around two years.

