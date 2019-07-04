Amber Heard On Streets Of Budapest In Nearly Backless Black Dress

Actress Amber Heard has been on a whirlwind European vacation lately, sharing selfies from across the continent. She’s shared pictures from Bordeaux, Paris, Amsterdam and, most recently, Budapest. While she posted a shot of herself in a strange bathtub backdrop yesterday, she’s still making time to get out and explore the sights in the European capital.

Though we may assume that celebrities can’t hit the streets and just explore on vacation without getting swarmed by paparazzi, Heard’s picture proves that this isn’t always the case. In the shot, she’s posing on one side of a busy street, waiting to cross the road. On the other side, you can see a bunch of people just carrying about their day, waiting to cross towards where Heard is standing.

Heard has gone for a more casual type of glamour with her look. Rather than leaving her blonde hair loose and flowing, she’s opted to sweep it up into a messy bun out of her face. She’s accessorized with a pair of retro white-framed sunglasses and, of course, a perfect red lip.

However, the focal point of the picture is without a doubt her sexy black dress. While little black dresses are a staple for evening wear, they can also be a flawless choice for the daytime. The dress Heard is rocking has a simple silhouette, and though the cropping of the picture means fans can’t tell how short it is, it seems to hug her figure perfectly.

The most sizzling element is definitely the near-backless nature of the dress. It has a pair of thin spaghetti straps and not much else, leaving her back almost entirely exposed for a different kind of sultry vibe.

Heard has become known for playing bold characters whenever possible, an attitude that aligns with her own personality and perspective. In an interview with Elle last year, the actress discussed the types of roles she is playing and why they are incredibly important in the larger scheme of things.

“I get sick of the damsel in distress narrative as much as anyone, maybe, considering this is my line of work, perhaps more. The average viewer doesn’t want to see the same formulaic approach that’s outdated and two-dimensional and represents women in a very narrow light. It’s boring and un-compelling for, not just a female audience, but for men as well.”

Heard’s fans loved her bold look, with a few comparing her to iconic actress Marilyn Monroe.