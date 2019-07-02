Chrissy Teigen Spills Out Of Tiny Brown Swimsuit While Vacationing In Italy

Chrissy Teigen may be enjoying a little rest and relaxation on her family trip, but the brunette bombshell is proving that family vacations can still be sexy.

According to The Daily Mail, the model is currently on a yacht in Portofino, Italy. It has been a family affair for Teigen and her growing clan, with husband John Legend also onboard as well as their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, and 14-month-old son, Miles. The family of four appeared to be having a great time in the hot tub of their yacht while they all sported some type of swimwear.

The former Sports Illustrated model looked incredible on the trip while leaving little to the imaginations of onlookers. Teigen rocked a brown one-piece swimsuit that showed off plenty of skin, featuring an extremely low-plunging neckline that the 33-year-old nearly spilled out of. In some of the images, Teigen’s toned legs were also on display as she held up her son Miles and playfully dipped him into the water.

For the fun-filled outing, Teigen went makeup-free but still looked amazing while wearing her long, dark locks up in a high bun. Legend also showed off his fit figure in a pair of multi-colored swim trunks and he covered up with a plain black T-shirt in between dips in the hot tub. A little bit later in the day, the famous couple was photographed walking around town in matching yellow outfits.

The mother of two looked absolutely radiant in a bright yellow dress that featured a panel of buttons in the front. She wore her long locks down and straight as she held daughter Luna in her arms. Legend also looked fashionable in a bright yellow button-down shirt and a pair of khaki pants.

Luckily for fans, Teigen has caught wind of the swimsuit photos that are circulating the web. She shared one of the photos on her own Twitter page.

thank u daily mail! new framer!! pic.twitter.com/F9SdrDCOLf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2019

In the caption of the image, Teigen joked that the picture is a “framer” as she holds son Miles upside-down and gives a funny expression on her face. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from followers with over 32,000 likes, 1,900 retweets, and 180-plus comments. Many fans applauded Teigen for having a sense of humor while countless others compared the photo to other silly things.

Loading...

“Me dipping my nachos in too much sauce,” one follower wrote.

“Is this how you dunk your chicken nuggets?” another asked.

Hopefully, Teigen will share more photos from what appears to be a fun family vacation.