Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘Grab Your Butt And Go’ Video Racks Up 1 Million Views In One Hour

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need to do much to rack up the Instagram views. This supermodel comes with 23.3 million followers awaiting her updates. It looks like EmRata’s loyal fans have been paying attention to their favorite model.

On July 1, the 28-year-old updated her account. The video showed Emily in the ocean. With bobbing boats and lapping waves, the setting was already proving to be a good start. Emily didn’t seem too aware that she was being filmed as the model didn’t pose for the camera. In fact, she didn’t even face it.

The footage showed Emily making her way into a pebbled bay. While EmRata hadn’t been shot up close, the camera had taken in her animal-print two-piece. The thonged bikini was super-tiny, halterneck, and definitely showing off this sensation’s body. Emily’s pert booty was on full display. Likewise her long toned legs, muscular back, and all-around golden tan.

Emily did seem to be drawing attention to her world-famous rear. Her left hand was reaching for it, and Emily’s right hand eventually joined in. A very derrière-centric caption likewise encouraged fans to take a peek at her behind.

The video seems to have proven explosive. Racking up 1 million views in just one hour, it also seems to have fans glued to their screens.

Comments poured in.

“Wow Awesome,” one fan wrote.

“I’m done” was another reply.

Fans appeared to be leaving comments from around the globe. Responses came in languages including Italian, Spanish, French, and others. Clearly, Emily’s social media grip is a worldwide deal.

This supermodel and entrepreneur is now legendary as one of Instagram’s bikini queens. Her days as a rising model are over as Emily is now up there with major faces such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. While this brunette isn’t a regular on the high-fashion runway, she is a known fashion symbol. Emily is also a swimwear icon. The latter seems to be something Emily embraces with full force. Alongside modeling swimwear, this New York resident has her own lingerie and swimwear range. Inamorata is immensely popular.

Speaking to Elle about why she founded the range, Emily referenced a love of swimwear that stretches back.

“Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company. For me, that’s huge.”

Given today’s views, it looks like Emily’s influence is huge. Fans wishing to see more of Ratajkowski should follow her Instagram.