Model Jordan Barrett Goes Nude On Instagram & Pornhub Stops To Comment

Male model, Jordan Barrett, is constantly keeping his Instagram fans updated with snapshots of his daily life. Many of his posts tend to have an artistic slant, which is no surprise considering that he is a photographer and videographer also. In a new set of four Instagram photos that are too NSFW to share here, Jordan opened himself up to a comment from Pornhub when he posted a blurry image of himself going fully nude. The photo series started with a photo of a woman in a bathtub. However, most of her body was obscured by bubbles and flowers, and her face was cropped out. The second photo seemed to be the one that caught his fans’ attention the most, however. In the shot, Jordan can be spotted completely nude, as he lay back and laughed while a blond woman sat to his right.

The last two photos were less risque, showing Jordan posing in front of an ocean backdrop. Another was of his feet, as he sat on a boat. The post was geo-tagged in Positano off the Amalfi Coast in Italy. It certainly looks like the model is having a great time there, and fans reacted with tons of compliments and over 93,000 likes.

Among Barrett’s many fans is Pornhub, who stopped by with a quick message, “I support this.”

The model took this in stride, responding to the comment with “@pornhub xx.”

In other news, it’s not unusual to see Jordan enjoying himself in exotic and tropical destinations. He recently shared another shot of himself in a boat in early June, which showed him posing shirtless with his hands on his hips. He wore white underwear under sagging jeans and stood between two other males.

Previously, he opened up to W Magazine about his career and personal life. And he revealed one of his fears, which explains his busy social media feed.

“No because I hate being alone. That scares me. I’m never alone. It freaks me out. I like having friends everywhere all the time.” He paused. “I wish I had a travel companion… I listen to the audio book for River Phoenix’s, Last Night at the Viper Room every time I fly. It keeps me from being alone on the plane.”

And speaking of planes, Jordan is often traveling, which is a hallmark of sought-after models.

“Their Internet rules are stupid. You can’t even use Facebook!” he added, describing his distaste for China’s internet laws.