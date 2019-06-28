Brielle Biermann Spills Out Of Tank Top While Riding Horseback & Instagram Thinks Her Body Is ‘Perfect’

Only Brielle Biermann can make horseback riding look so sexy.

The Don’t Be Tardy star loves to update her Instagram followers on her life, and with each and every post that she shares, the reality star receives a ton of attention from her 1.3 million-plus fans. Yesterday, the blond bombshell showed off her amazing figure during a horseback riding session where she totally looked like she was in her element.

The 22-year-old tagged herself at the “Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West,” where she posed in a dirt-filled area that was surrounded by a little bit of greenery. The stunner appears on the back of a gorgeous black horse that has a huge white spot on his forehead. Biermann wears her long, blond locks in long pigtail braids while she holds the horse’s reins in her hands while she sits on a brown leather saddle.

The blond-haired beauty shows off her amazing figure in a pair of tight-fitting black pants and a pair of black boots. On top, Brielle leaves little to the imagination in a barely there tank top that she spills out of. The Don’t Be Tardy star completes her look with a gold belt while also donning a face full of makeup. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell plenty of attention with over 38,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments.

While some fans commented on the post to gush over her amazing body, countless others let her know that they’re huge fans of her family’s hit Bravo show. A few other followers had no words and just commented with emoji instead.

“Omg how do you look so perfect?! Did you plan the horse to match your outfit,” one follower commented on the image.

“Gorgeous as always,” another user wrote.

“Why are you so perfect,’ one more Instagram user chimed in with a few crying face emoji.

Over the past few days, Brielle has been putting on a sexy display for her fans. As The Inquisitr shared, a recent trip landed her in Branson, Missouri. In the hot new post, Brielle shared two photos of herself from the trip.

In one of the photos, Biermann can be seen leaning on a black railing and looking directly into the camera. The 22-year-old purses her lips for the camera while striking a sexy pose. The reality star rocks a yellow, graphic crop top along with a pair of high-waisted jeans, showing off just a hint of her taut tummy. Like all of her other photos, this one earned her rave reviews with over 300-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with all of Brielle’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.