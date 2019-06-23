Aussie Model Elyse Knowles Wears Skimpy Lingerie And Packs On The PDA With Beau Josh Barker

Australian stunner Elyse Knowles, who is popular among her fans for winning the Australian reality TV program The Block, recently took to her Instagram and stunned her followers with a new picture — one where she could be seen packing on the PDA with her beau, Josh Barker.

In the snap, the 26-year-old model could be seen wearing a cream-colored lingerie set while pulling a handstand right above Josh, who was lying on a bed. She tied her hair into a messy bun and accessorized with small silver earrings. Although her face couldn’t be clearly seen in the snap, it appears that she wore minimal makeup to keep it simple and sexy.

The pose allowed the model to flaunt her well-toned legs, firm booty, and slim waist. Barker also showed off his muscular arms while holding his ladylove so that she doesn’t fall. Both could be seen smiling at each other to pull off a very lovey-dovey pose.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the photo shoot was recently carried out for WHO magazine, and she admitted that it was the first time she’d attempted a handstand. Nonetheless, she seemed to be quite successful as she perfectly balanced her body to pose for the picture.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 41,000 likes and close to 500 comments, where fans not only praised the model for her stunning figure but they also sent their best wishes to the couple for a long-lasting and happy relationship.

“[Sic] just picturing me and my boi doing this,” one fan commented on the picture.

“Let’s redo this picture with our partners,” said another fan who tagged two of her girlfriends in the comment.

Some fans also pointed out that a similar handstand pose was also pulled off by Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in 2016, which became very popular among their fans and followers.

According to an article by WHO Magazine, Knowles and Barker have been together for the past six years. Although Elyse is now an established model, she talked about having bigger dreams, like landing a coveted spot in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition and walking for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.