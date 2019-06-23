Pamela Anderson Called ‘Iconic’ In Near-Topless Throwback Pic

Pamela Anderson’s heyday may be over, but she’s still the original blond bombshell. The 51-year-old has updated her Instagram with a throwback picture, and fans seem to be finding it a reminder of her icon status.

Pamela’s June 20 update was a throwback. It showed the Baywatch star in what were likely her 20s. The black-and-white shot featured a bench, a palm tree background, and the star’s signature cleavage. Pamela was shot sitting on the bench in a tiny pair of shorts and a barely there strappy top. Save for the strap and feathery material protecting Pamela’s modesty, the star appeared almost topless.

Pamela was looking into the distance as she offered bombshell vibes that have made her world-famous.

A lengthy caption from Anderson recalled her youth. It mentioned her status as a mother and the move to Los Angeles, California. The crux of the message was Pride month and what it represents. Pamela’s post was supporting gay rights and the acceptance of sexuality. While many fans picked up on the positive caption, others simply seemed blown away by her looks.

“Iconic,” one fan wrote.

“Living legend,” another commented.

One fan seemed moved by the caption, per their words.

“I [sic] grown up with Baywatch admiring you like a human version of Barbie and I still admiring you nowadays cause I’m gay and vegan and you fight for the animal rights and the LGBT community. You are an inspirational woman and I love, you thank you.”

Despite her legendary reputation as a pin-up girl, sex symbol, and actress, Anderson is now known for her activism. The PETA supporter is also an avid advocate for LBGTQ rights. Pamela has also remained at the forefront of popular culture via shout-outs from other celebrities. Last year, Kim Kardashian dressed up as the actress for Halloween. Kim’s Instagram post featured a caption directly mentioning Anderson.

“Pam Anderson & Tommy Lee. Love dressing up as these legends! Halloween 2018 @foodgod,” Kim wrote.

The photo showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in a cleavage-flaunting corset and blond wig. Kim was accompanied by her friend and “Food God,” Jonathan Cheban. Together, the pair seemed the spitting image of Pamela and her former husband, Tommy Lee.

Pamela’s throwback update proved popular. The snap racked up over 34,000 likes, with over 470 comments.

Pamela has 765,000 Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Playboy model Sara Underwood. Pamela was famously featured in Playboy throughout her career.