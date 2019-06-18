Shanina Shaik Flaunts Curves In Sexy Lingerie For Early Morning Post

Shanina Shaik has been taking her Instagram account in a different direction lately. The Victoria’s Secret model has been posting sultry snaps from the bedroom, and on Tuesday, she shared what appeared to be an early morning shot before she changed out of her pajamas. She wasn’t in the bedroom for this photo but in the bathroom as she posed for a stunning selfie.

The 28-year-old was wearing a white, two-piece lingerie set that showed plenty of skin. Featuring ruffles and ruched bottoms, the lingerie was both feminine and sexy. The Maxim model held her hand in front of her face but flashed a big smile for her 1.6 million followers as she stood in front of a sink with a shower behind her. Her long hair was down, and the beauty appeared to have a makeup-free face in the photo. The pose showed off Shaik’s thin waist and toned legs, which her fans loved.

In the photo’s caption, the Australian bombshell wrote, “Coffee please…”

Shaik’s followers were more than impressed with the early-morning look.

“A wonder in white,” one fan wrote.

Other fans commented on the model’s fabulous figure, while even more left nothing but fire emojis.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel often shares a variety of images on Instagram, which always keeps her followers guessing about what she will post next. From sexy black leather to casual, everyday clothing, it seems as though the model can make just about anything look good.

Of course, fans love it when Shaik shares bikini shots, and she has not let them down. Just in time for summer, the stunner posted several bikini shots that left her followers wanting more.

The brunette beauty has been modeling since she was just 8-years-old. She said she moved from Australia to New York when she was 17 and now lives between Los Angeles and New York, which keeps her pretty busy.

As far as fitness goes, the model said she does Pilates to stay in shape. In an interview with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for Rose Inc, she said Pilates worked out well for her because she can literally bring a gym with her when she travels. That generally consists of bands or ankle weights. She said she also liked to mix up her workouts with a little cardio, adding that she liked to jump rope and dance.

Fans wanting to keep up with Shaik can follow her Twitter or Instagram accounts.