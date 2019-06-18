Brooke Burke, 47, Defies Age In The Tiniest Purple Swimsuit

Once again, Brooke Burke is flaunting her incredible figure in another beachside outing.

At the age of 47-years-old, Brooke still has one of the best swimsuit bodies in the business and she’s definitely not afraid to show it off while out in public. Yesterday, the mother of four hit up the beach in Malibu where she definitely made a splash in the tiniest little purple bikini. In the photos published by The Daily Mail, Burke looks nothing short of amazing.

In most of the images, Brooke appears to be all smiles for her Monday outing. The fitness fanatic flaunts her insanely toned body in a tight-fitting purple bikini that leaves very little to the imagination with Brooke showing off a little cleavage in the low-dipping top. The stunner’s fit arms, legs, and booty are all on display in the photo and it’s safe to say that the 47-year-old turned heads at the beach.

Burke accessorized the look with a beaded necklace and a floppy grey hat, wearing he long, dark locks pulled back in a low bun and appearing to wear minimal makeup but still look gorgeous in the photos. The bombshell went barefoot in the outing, opting to carry her flip flops in one hand and a wicker beach bag in the other. She also rocked a toe ring for the beachside getaway.

Brooke Burke flaunts toned figure and pert derriere in Malibu https://t.co/4f1GnwaZ4v — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 18, 2019

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that the brunette beauty has showed off her killer body. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of four hit the beach in Malibu once again. During that trip, the Dancing With the Stars co-host was seen sporting an itty bitty black bikini that left little to the imagination of onlookers — showing off her taut tummy and toned legs for the beachside look.

As fans know, Burke is the proud owner of the Brooke Burke fitness app where she shows fans a number of different exercises to help them get a body like hers. According to the website, the workouts are aimed to inspire and educate women on many aspects of their health.

Loading...

“Inspired by her dedication to educate women about the importance of physical and mental health, Brooke created her signature “Booty Burn” workout which she teaches in Malibu. She is the founder of the Brooke Burke Body fitness app, encouraging women to sweat smart, live consciously and transform their bodies,” the website reads. “Available on all platforms.”

It’s likely only a matter of time before Brooke stuns in another sexy swimsuit.