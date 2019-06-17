Vanessa Hudgens Is All Kinds Of Braless On Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens has many strings to her bow. The High School Musical star is also a recording artist. Her June 17 Instagram update is proving another skill – namely, rocking the braless look.

Earlier today, Vanessa updated her account. A classy shot showed the 30-year-old sitting on a bed in a room filled with blue fluorescent lighting. Popping against the background aqua, Vanessa had been shot in a sultry-yet-innocent pose. Her slinky pink robe came buttoned, but it seemed to be the only clothing item bar stockings. The star’s bronzed cleavage was on show and the low-cut number appeared to show a braless situation.

Vanessa posed with her chin leaning against her right hand. Sending the camera her signature piercing gaze, Vanessa looked right at the lens with an air of mystery and confidence. A brief caption mentioned the photography session she’d recently had with Wonderland Mag.

A comment from Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale came in.

“GORG,” Lucy wrote.

“Sooo Freakin Fine!!!” another fan wrote.

Vanessa seems to choose her cleavage-flaunting moments carefully. While other celebrities her age frequently take to Instagram in next to nothing to showcase their assets, this star isn’t one to flash the flesh on a regular basis. Recent updates from Vanessa’s account have shown classy bridesmaids dresses and red carpet appearances with high necklines. Clearly, today’s post was out to set pulses raising.

Vanessa has built her career on a teen image that came hand-in-hand with singing and a romance with former High School Musical co-star Zac Efron. Fans might be surprised to know that Vanessa’s acting aspirations tap into darker places. Speaking to The Guardian about how High School Musical “derailed” her, Vanessa revealed her ideal roles.

“I always wanted to be the indie girl; I always wanted to be in the movies where I’m playing a drug addict or a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was like, 11.”

Today may not have given Vanessa the chance to channel being an addict or a stripper, but it has more than afforded her the chance to send out slinky class. Vanessa’s update had racked up over 85,000 likes within 50 minutes of going live. Over 330 fans took the comments section in the same time frame.

Vanessa has 34.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by high-profile celebrities including Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Dua Lipa, and Nicki Minaj. A significant number of fashion faces including Sofia Richie, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski also follow her.