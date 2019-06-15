Constance Nunes Is Flawless In Revealing Black Bodysuit

Constance Nunes is stunning in her latest social media shot. The model and car mechanic is seen flaunting her flawless figure, and her followers are loving it.

On Saturday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new photo of herself as she donned a skimpy little bodysuit, which put her hourglass figure on full display.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star sports a strapless black bodysuit in the photo, which shows off her lean arms and curvy backside. Nunes dons a deep tan all over the body, and has her long, brown hair styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera.

Constance wraps her arms around herself in the photograph and flaunts her ample cleavage in the process.

The model dons a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes a shimmering glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. Nunes’ glam look also consists of peachy blush on her cheeks and a nude lip.

In the comment section, Constance addressed a rumor that she had left Gotham Garage, which is the center of the Netflix series she stars in. Nunes told a fan that she’s at the garage “all the time,” debunking that she’d left the business where she helps to restore classic old cars.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has been very busy over the past year. She’s been meeting up with fans at car shows, continuing to pursue her modeling career, working on her own cars, and enjoying life as a newlywed.

Constance and her longtime love married back in February. The model announced the marriage on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself in her black, see-through lace wedding gown.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by following her on Instagram.