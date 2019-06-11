Model Dolly Castro Chavez Shows Off Her Curves In Cropped Bandeau Top And Skintight Pants

Dolly Castro Chavez loves to make waves across Instagram, and she always keeps her millions of followers buzzing over the shots she shares of her insane hourglass figure. The fitness model has been noticed by the likes of Sports Illustrated in the past, and her latest social media post shows just why that is.

The Nicaraguan native is hanging out in Orange County, California, these days, and she has been sharing plenty of updates with her fans. Dolly shared a gorgeous shot Tuesday morning via her Instagram page that hit the mark with her millions of followers.

Castro Chavez joked about the setting in the caption of her photo, but all eyes were on her curvy figure. Dolly noted that she was wearing the brand Pretty Little Thing, a popular line among Instagram influencers.

Dolly donned a skimpy, striped bandeau crop top with a tie front that showed off both her flat tummy and a bit of cleavage. Castro Chavez paired the revealing top with a form-fitting pair of orange pants that accentuated her slim waist and curvy hips. The model smiled as she gazed at the camera, and she added some large gold cross earnings and a couple of bracelets to top off the look.

Castro Chavez wore her long, dark locks in her typically straight style down her back, and she went with a soft makeup look that included a subtle shade of lip color and eyeshadow that brought out the sparkle in her eyes.

It is photos much like this latest one that has helped Castro Chavez build a following of 6.1 million fans. Within just one hour of being on her page, this sultry shot had nearly 16,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“You are amazing.. You’re my body goals,” noted one fan.

“You are so freaking beautiful Dolly,” another added.

Other followers noted that she was “Killing it on every level” and described her as gorgeous, funny, and a beautiful queen.

Loading...

As gorgeous as this latest outfit is, some fans would say that it’s relatively tame compared to some of Dolly’s other recent looks. Skintight and revealing dresses, bathing suits, and workout clothing make up much of her wardrobe, and she’s not shy about flaunting her bodacious assets.

Sports Illustrated once named Dolly the “Lovely Lady of the Day,” and her popularity across social media has steadily grown since then. Dolly Castro Chavez oozes with sex appeal and confidence, and no matter how revealing or sultry her outfit is, she gets hearts fluttering.