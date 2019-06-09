Halle Berry Goes Braless Under Semi-Sheer Tank Top In Racy Instagram Photo

Halle Berry is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month in great style.

On Sunday, the gorgeous actress and LGBTQ+ rights activist took to her Instagram page to share a racy yet very artistic photo, one conveying a poignant message about the freedom to love.

In the snapshot in question – which Halle posted on June 9, the day of the annual LGBTQ Pride Parade – the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress channeled her inner seductress to put on a very enticing display. Oozing a heavy dose of sex-appeal, the 52-year-old stunner addressed the “right to live and love out loud” by tapping into her own sensuality.

For the torrid Instagram pic, Halle slipped into a very revealing white tank top – a low-cut, semi-sheer number that left very little to the imagination. Closely cropped to her sculpted chest, the photo put her décolletage front and center, drawing all of the attention toward Halle’s bust.

The X-Men alum showed plenty of skin in the daring outfit. Wearing nothing else except the see-through top, the ravishing actress flaunted her cleavage in the risqué photo, giving fans an eyeful of her delicate curves. To add even more spice to the steamy shot, Halle went braless underneath the eye-catching top, teasing her busty assets through the semi-sheer garment – and even flashing a hint of nipple.

Needless to say, Halle’s latest Instagram photo was heavily charged with sensual energy. At the same time, the snap showcased a tasteful display, while also boasting no small amount of photographic artistry.

For one thing, in keeping with the Pride 2019 theme, the snapshot sported a gorgeous, delicately hazy rainbow, photoshopped into the frame. To play up the effect, superimposed on the shot after the photo was edited, Halle struck a sultry, very suggestive pose – one that beautifully blended in with the nebulous rainbow.

Photographed against the backdrop of an off-white wall, the Catwoman star held her hands up above her head, snuggling her pretty face into her slender, toned arm. With her eyes hidden from sight, her mouth was rendered all the more expressive – and Halle certainly managed to convey a lot as she slightly parted her plump lips in a provocative way.

The Cloud Atlas actress cut a voluptuous figure in the sizzling shot. In a brilliant spark of artistic creativity, her sexy posture, coupled with the edited-in rainbow, made it seem as though Halle was bathing in the rainbow’s glowing colorful light.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In the caption of her photo, Halle made it clear that she was “standing tall” for LGBTQ+ rights.

As expected, the glorious snapshot received a lot of attention from Halle’s 5.3 million Instagram followers. The photo amassed more than 71,000 likes in addition to nearly 790 comments within an hour of having been posted.

Among the people who left a message under Halle’s snap was international supermodel, Heidi Klum. The German-American model voiced her support for LGBTQ Pride Month by posting a heart emoji next to a rainbow emoji.

“Thank you for your support. It means everything to us,” penned one of Halle’s Instagram followers.

“Yaaassss!!! Be who you were born 2 [sic] be, unapologetically!” read another message.

Others, however, showed to be less tolerant of a “lifestyle” that they confessed they “didn’t support.”

“Standing tall for sin and evil is more like it. That’s what your comment should say,” said one person.

“Women are so beautiful! I still cannot understand how man can be attracted to man. No H8 [sic] just a question,” wrote another.