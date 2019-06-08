Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Down Pants, Shakes Booty In Sexy Birthday Video

The gorgeous model also unveiled an eye-catching sticker tattoo that she got on her lower back.

Emily Ratajkowski has a lot to celebrate. The stunning supermodel just turned 28 and has already made a name for herself both as a catwalk queen, cover girl for prestigious fashion magazines – such as Vogue, GQ, Marie Claire, InStyle, Vanity Fair, and Cosmopolitan – actress, and, most recently, savvy businesswoman.

As many of her adoring fans know all too well, Emily runs a very successful lingerie and swimwear brand – the widely acclaimed Inamorata Woman, famous for its sexy and sophisticated designs. In fact, the beauty queen has just launched a new collection of enticing pool apparel under her Inamorata SWIM line. As such, she has been blowing up Instagram all week with a steamy photo shoot meant to promote her latest bikinis and plunging swimsuits, as recently covered by The Inquisitr.

Just two days after the big launch, Emily celebrated her 28th birthday with yet another sizzling Instagram post. On June 7, the London-born beauty toasted in her birthday with a racy bikini shot, and sent fans wild in the process. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Emily celebrated the happy occasion by stripping down to a barely-there polka-dot string bikini, one of the more daring designs from her new swimwear collection.

The skin-baring snap earned Emily some viral attention, garnering more than 1 million likes in addition to over 5,600 comments. However, the gorgeous model and actress was not done celebrating her special day. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Emily shared a second birthday post, this time around treating her massive following to a sexy video.

The footage in question showed Emily baring her midriff to expose a generous amount of supple, toned skin. Filmed with her back turned to the camera, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model proudly flaunted her Internet-famous backside, putting her pert derriere front and center.

Posing in a pair of baby-blue fitted trousers and a matching shirt, Emily showcased her perky posterior in a very alluring display. The brunette bombshell didn’t hesitate to get flirty with the camera, pulling down her pants just a tad, while also lifting up her shirt. The gesture was meant to show off the new sticker tattoo that she got for her birthday – a representation of her Instagram handle, EmRata, written in cursive across her lower back.

The 28-year-old stunner gave fans another glimpse at her tattoo in her Instagram Stories. There, Emily uploaded a second, slightly lengthier clip, in which she is seen shaking her booty in a provocative way. At one point, she turns her face toward the camera with a brazen smile plastered across her beautiful visage, then gets back into rhythm, showing off some more risqué dance moves.

Needless to say, the new video was a major hit with Emily’s 23 million Instagram followers. The clip amassed over 5 million likes and more than 6,100 comments within just five hours of having been posted.

“A thing of beauty,” said fellow model Coco Baudelle.

“Yes!,” wrote model Sofia Richie, adding a fire emoji to her post for emphasis.

“Like a bumper sticker on a Ferrari, I hope it’s temporary,” read a message from one of Emily’s fans.

“This is awkward, now we have the same tattoo,” quipped another Instagram user.