Bella Hadid Poses Topless, Wearing Just A Towel In Latest Snap

On Friday, Bella Hadid set pulses racing on Instagram when she posted a series of photographs in which she wore nothing but a white towel around her waist.

In one photo, the beauty is seen from behind, the towel loosely draped across her hips. Her hair was short and sleek, giving the shot a film noir feel. She was apparently being tended to by a person on the set as she glanced to the side. In the second snap, the camera moved in for a close-up of Hadid’s face and chest. The model covered her breasts with her hands as she looked off to the side for this sensual shot.

In the photo’s caption, the model gave a nod to photographer Renell Medrano.

The cover girl always seems to be busy, but she never fails to keep her Instagram updated for her 24 million followers. Her page is filled with photos from the many ad campaigns she models for, including brands Fendi, Versace, and Vogue.

The Victoria’s Secret model, who has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, says that the illness makes modeling difficult at times. In a 2016 interview with the BBC, Hadid said that she is often tired, and must take medication for the condition. But she doesn’t let her diagnosis hold her back. Hadid said that she just has to “keep moving and keep living life. You can’t just step back.”

One would never know the bombshell was exhausted — or suffered from any disease — considering the way that she looks in her most recent photos. In fact, the model appears to be the picture of health.

Earlier in the week, Hadid made a stunning appearance at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards show. The show took place in New York on Monday, and Hadid was seen in a beautiful black sequined gown — one designed by Michael Kors — at the event.

In a 2018 interview with Town & Country, the model said that her favorite spot in the world was Jamaica.

“Those rivers and hiking the Blue Mountains, the people are some of the most special people I have met in my life, the culture the food. I try to find it in New York but you can never replicate it. It’s so special,” she said.

Hadid also said that the idea of a perfect day, to her, was spending time in Paris on a quiet afternoon — getting away from everyone.

