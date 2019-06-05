Olivia Culpo Sizzles In High Cut Yellow Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Model and former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo definitely knows her angles and how to rock a pose. She has 4 million followers on Instagram who eagerly await every photo she shares. Recently, she shared a picture in which she’s taking a selfie in a mirror — and having a bit of a snack.

Culpo has certainly shared some sizzling selfies on Instagram before, and this one is no different. In the picture, Culpo is wearing a marigold yellow bikini that shows off all her curves to perfection. The top is a bra-style bikini top, which offers far more support for her ample assets than a string bikini would. The bottoms pay homage to the high-cut swimwear popularized by supermodels back in the ’90s. She’s paired the outfit with a simple half-up hairstyle and slightly smoky, sultry make-up.

After only 23 minutes, the picture already had 25,514 likes and 192 comments with fans loving the look. One fan commented “how beautiful!!!! I love that suit!” while another referenced her home state of Rhode Island with the statement “doing RI proud.” In her caption, Culpo referenced the healthy snack in her hand. With so many celebrities taking highly staged shots of themselves to share on Instagram, it’s always refreshing to see a regular selfie taken in the mirror.

In addition to showcasing Culpo’s toned body, the selfie also showcases a property that looks absolutely stunning — and a luxe accessory. In the foreground of the photo is a classic Louis Vuitton make-up bag. In the background, you can spot floor to ceiling windows, an ultra-modern looking tub, drapery that seems straight out of a spa, and a stunning outdoor space.

Loading...

Culpo is the queen of the ultra-glam selfie, so it’s always refreshing to see her with a more natural look. While her caption doesn’t reveal much about her plans for the day in which the photo was taken, it seems as though she’s just enjoying hanging out.

Though she makes her living based on her outer beauty, Culpo is a huge advocate for cultivating inner beauty as well. In an interview with The Cut, she shared the best wellness advice she has ever received.