Bella Thorne Shows Off Cleavage In Black Bra & Matching Panties

Bella Thorne’s new Instagram photo is heating up social media.

The actress boasts an impressive following of over 19 million and the figure appears to be growing with each and every passing day. On her account, Thorne shares a mix of business and personal photos but one thing is always for certain — she gets her fans talking. In the newest snapshot posted to her account, the 21-year-old nearly exposes her whole body for the camera.

The photo appears to have been taken in a hotel room with Thorne sitting on a dark grey couch and reading a book. The beauty seems to be makeup-free in the photo, wearing her long and dyed tresses down and slightly curled. Bella accessorizes the look with a number of silver necklaces that dip down all the way into her cleavage. The actress’ full body is on display in the photo in matching black and white panties that leave little to the imagination.

The bra dips low enough for fans to catch a good glimpse of Bella’s insane cleavage. Though she’s sitting down in the image, the singer’s toned tummy is also on display in the shot. And the panties are just as revealing as the bra, featuring thin sides that show off plenty of legs for the camera. It comes as no shock that the hot, new snapshot has earned Thorne plenty of attention from fans with over 623,000 likes and 3,100 comments in just a few short hours of going live.

“I love u so much, god,” one follower commented with two emojis.

“Very casual sexy. If there is such a term!”

“Love of my life,” another follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

Last year, Bella opened up in an interview to ABC News where she talked about the pressures of maintaining a perfect image and setting a good example for her fans and social media followers. The 21-year-old shared that she thinks that up until this point, everything in her life has happened for a reason and she tries her best to be a role model to fans by opening up about her imperfections.

“I feel like so many people would end up in healthier places if they felt like they actually had someone that’s going to sit there and just listen to them,” she said in the interview. “And it’s not fair that they don’t have help. … Which is why I use my social media to talk about being dyslexic, to talk about, you know, other things from the past, to talk about basically anything. Any time you’re creating debate, I think, is the best way to start any revolution.”

It definitely seems like Bella has a good head on her shoulders and is doing her best to make an impact on her loyal fans.