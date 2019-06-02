Taylor Swift Flaunts Legs In Tiny Shorts At Wango Tango

Taylor Swift was one of the artists who performed at Wango Tango this weekend, and she spread a message of equality and love through her music and choice of outfit.

On Sunday morning, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram account to share some photos from her performance. In the snapshots, the singer is seen wearing a pair of rainbow-colored short shorts that had a high, corseted waist that laced up her entire torso. The shorts flaunted Swift’s long, lean legs, and her tiny waist.

Taylor added a yellow T-shirt and some colorful sneakers to complete her look. Earlier in the night, she also wore a rainbow-colored jacket to match her shorts, which featured fringe up and down the arms and flew around as she moved on stage.

Swift had her blonde hair styled in straight strands, which fell all around her as she performed. She also added some bangs for the event.

Taylor’s outfit was in honor of pride month and the LGBTQ community. According to CBS News, the singer has been very outspoken about her support for the community and took to Twitter in the early hours of June 1 to share a message in support of The Equality Act.

The Equality Act would prohibit members of the LGBTQ community from being discriminated on based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The act would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, and more.

“I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed,” Taylor Swift told her fans, encouraging them to write to their senators as well.

“For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel. Please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination,” Swift added.

Last month, the bill was passed by the House of Representatives, with every Democrat and eight Republicans voting in favor to pass the bill. However, the bill would still need to be passed by the Senate, which is controlled by the Republicans.

Fans can see more photos from Taylor Swift’s colorful performance at Wango Tango — and read more of her political opinions — by following the singer on social media.