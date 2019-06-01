‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Basketball Wives Los Angeles alum Draya Michele shared an eye-popping display of her hourglass figure when she posted an Instagram video of herself wearing a very tiny black bikini on Friday. In the video, the 34-year-old former reality TV star looks summer-ready as she poses in the sunshine, and given the over 300,000 views the clip has received, it’s clear that her fans enjoyed the view.

In the comments, several of Draya’s female followers openly wished for a body like hers.

“Dear God, if I could just ask for one thing… please give me a body like this,” one fan wrote. “I’ll put down the carbs.

Others speculated that she might have obtained her curves thanks to cosmetic procedures.

“Of all the celebrities she had the best work done to her body! Looks very natural,” another commenter wrote. But some fans insisted that Draya had earned her body through maintaining a strict workout regimen.

But it looks like the people who claimed that she’s had plastic surgery are correct, as Draya has admitted to going under the knife in the past. But it’s not that simple since she revealed that she removed her breast implants in 2017, as Bossip reports. So her cleavage in this recent video might be natural. As the commenters also noted, there have been rumors that Draya once had a Brazilian butt lift, but it doesn’t appear that Draya has confirmed or denied that.

“I try to cook as much as I can and I don’t necessarily cook healthy, but I use very small portions to keep the calories at bay. I love soda……but my skin and body [don’t],” she added. “I’m a cheater about once a week.”

Since her exit from reality TV, Draya has established herself as an entrepreneur and fashion designer. She is the founder of Mint Swim, a swimsuit line that she created while she was still on Basketball Wives.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company,” she said in an interview with Refinery29. “I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media.”

She also credited a lot of the brand’s success to her time on the show, but affirmed that her personality is what is keeping everything afloat, noting that her Instagram following has grown significantly since her departure from reality TV.

She also pointed out that she now gets as much attention from the photos where she’s covered up as the ones where her body is on display, another sign that she has become much more than a pretty girl who used to be on Basketball Wives L.A.