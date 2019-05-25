Julianne Hough Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In Orange Swimsuit On Instagram

Julianne Hough is giving her fans an eyeful, sharing a picture on Saturday while wearing a revealing orange swimsuit that shows off plenty of skin in one of the most beautiful settings in the world.

The Dancing With The Stars legend turned America’s Got Talent judge sat on a ledge overlooking a picturesque waterway for the Instagram picture, which appeared to come from her recent trip to Greece. In another shot, Julianne stretched out by the poolside with the brilliant view in the background.

The snaps drew some immediate viral interest from her followers, quickly garnering thousands of likes and plenty of comments complimenting Julianne for her amazing physique and radiant good looks.

“Breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“PERFECTION,” another added.

It’s no coincidence that the professional dancer has stayed in such flawless shape. Julianne Hough has opened up about the very strict diet and fitness routine she has kept, which she said is a total body workout. In an interview with Self, Hough revealed that she’s a fan of keeping incredibly active while varying her actual workouts. And because her schedule is so jam-packed, Julianne remembers to actually pencil in times when she’ll be working out.

“A lot of people are like, ‘man, you’re so busy, how do you fit it in?’ But that’s my key thing: I don’t ‘fit’ it in, I schedule it in,” Hough revealed.

That usually means getting the workout done in the morning to make sure it’s out of the way.

“It sets the tone for the day for the rest of the day,” she says. “But I would not say that I’m a morning person, though. It takes everything that I have to get out of bed.”

There is one thing in common with all of Julianne’s workouts, however — there is nothing coming easy. The Self feature included a sampling of a typical week of workouts, which include plenty of high-intensity things like hot yoga, SoulCycle, and a Crossfit-inspired beach workout. She’s breaking a sweat in all of them, though Hough does schedule in a couple of rest days during the week so her body has a chance to recuperate.

Loading...

Julianne Hough is into all kinds of workouts, as her most recent Instagram Story shows. This weekend she was putting up a large apparatus in her backyard for some kind of mid-air yoga session, the results of which she may be sharing in a future social media post.