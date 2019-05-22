‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Caroline Kelly Shares A Nude Pic On Instagram

American model Caroline Kelly is no stranger to flaunting her enviable figure on social media. Following her sexy pic-posting ritual, the model took to her page and posted a new, FOMO-inducing picture which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In her newest snapshot, the 23-year-old hottie could be seen wearing nothing at all. She censored her breasts with the help of her palms and stared right into the camera to strike a very sultry pose. Caroline wore a huge floral headdress comprising large pink roses.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model applied a slick of nude lipstick, some shimmery pink eyeshadow, and a tinge of soft-pink blusher to complement the roses in her headdress. She opted for a jewelry-free look and, per the geotag, the snap was captured in New York.

Within an hour of having been posted, the picture gained significant traction, amassing more than 3,000 likes and several comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexiness.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Caroline is “too beautiful to be real,” while another one said that she has simply wowed everyone with her style and hotness.

Apart from her fans, the picture was also favorited by many of her fellow models, including Maya Stepper, Lauren Layne, Emma Ostilly, Juliana Herz, and Jessica Strother.

Last week, Caroline teased her fans by posting yet another topless picture featuring her lying on a wooden surface next to a fence. She spread her denim jacket on the floor to lie atop it and she turned her bare back towards the camera to pose for the picture. Her bulldog, Mr. Chow, could also be seen in the picture. Although she didn’t expose her assets, she provided glimpse of her sideboob to titillate her fans.

As she didn’t show her face in the snap, it couldn’t be ascertained whether she wore makeup or not. Nonetheless, the skin-baring snap garnered more than 5,300 likes as of this writing, together with several comments where fans expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms.

Loading...

According to an article by GQ, Caroline Kelly has also worked for big brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Sephora, and Calvin Klein in the past. She has also been featured in Town & Country magazine. During the interview, the L.A. native revealed her mantra and said the following.