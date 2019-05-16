Halsey Flaunts Figure In Latex Corset & Thong

Halsey is promoting her brand new single, and she’s flaunting her famous figure in the process.

The singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a sexy new photo of herself wearing a very revealing ensemble.

In the photograph, Halsey is seen clad in a skimpy black latex corset, one complete with a collar that wraps around her neck. The singer’s ample cleavage is seen bulging out of the racy ensemble, and her curvy backside is spotted sporting a thong in the reflection behind her. The reflection also reveals that she’s wearing thigh-high black boots.

Halsey adds black latex gloves on her hands as she puts her middle finger up to her mouth and licks it. The singer’s multiple tattoos can be seen as she accessorizes with a black hat and dangling earrings.

Halsey also rocks a full face of makeup in the picture, a cosmetic look which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a dark berry color on her lips.

In the background of the photograph, bright lights are seen on the floor, and the room features mirrored walls. The caption of the photo suggests that Halsey will release some new music on Friday, May 17.

In addition, it seems that Halsey’s fans weren’t the only ones who loved the racy photo. Her boyfriend, Yung Blud, also commented on the picture, writing, “you win” alongside a heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey has seemingly never been afraid of showing off her curves, or of speaking her mind. The singer often opens up to her fans about many issues — including women’s rights — and her own experiences.

Earlier this year, Halsey took to Twitter to reveal her struggles with endometriosis. The singer reveals that the chronic condition has caused her to have multiple surgeries, and to lose three pregnancies.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalized [sic] an under discussed illness,” Halsey told her social media followers.

The Mayo Clinic details that endometriosis is a painful disorder which occurs when tissue that normally grows inside the uterus instead grows on the outside. Women who suffer from the condition often have a higher risk of miscarriages.

Symptoms of the ailment often include pain when using the bathroom, during intercourse, and during the menstrual cycle. In addition, infertility could also be a sign of the disorder.

