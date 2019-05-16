‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Rocks Skimpy Crop Top, Booty Shorts And Instagram Can’t Handle it

Once again, Yanet Garcia is bringing her army of Instagram followers to their knees.

As fans of the woman named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” know, Garcia has gained a massive following on Instagram with over 10 million followers — a figure that appears to be growing by the day. The brunette bombshell is known for posing in a number of skimpy outfits including bikinis, crop tops, and other sexy little numbers. In her most recent post, Garcia poses on the set of her show and she looks nothing short of perfect.

In the new snapshot, the 28-year-old shows off her well-known figure to her army of followers in a pair of insanely short white shorts. Yanet’s toned legs are fully on display in the photo, with her leg muscles popping out. The tiny shorts hug all of Garcia’s curves and she completes her outfit with a tiny white and peach-colored crop top that shows off plenty of cleavage. Like she normally does, the beauty wears her long, dark locks down and curled as well as beautiful face of makeup.

Shortly after the post went live, it’s earned the bombshell rave reviews with over 318,000 likes in addition to 1,500-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over the beauty in English while others commented in Spanish.

“So gorgeous babe,” one follower wrote with a flame emoji.

“Wow ur body.”

“Chica u hot,” another chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Yanet floored her fans with a photo promoting a play that she is starring in. In the colorful ad for the show, Garcia looks incredibly sexy in an NSFW outfit. Clad in the tiniest white booty shorts and a matching white bra with a black and turquoise pattern, Garcia shows off her amazing legs and abs to all of her followers, much like she did in her previous photo. The model is all smiles in the image, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled along with a face full of her signature makeup.

The Mexican-born beauty completes her tribal look with a white headdress that is adorned with feathers. A few weeks prior to these two posts, the weather girl thanked all of her Instagram fans for following her after she hit a huge milestone of 10 million followers.

“5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey,” she wrote.

Yanet then went on to explain that she was discovered on YouTube and from there — her fame took off.