Colorado STEM School Shooting Leaves Multiple Wounded, Two Suspects In Custody

At least seven people are injured and two dead as of this writing.

A school shooting in Colorado has left two people dead and seven injured, and some reports indicate that shots were still being fired near the scene even as police arrived, Colorado Springs’ KKTV reports.

At about 2:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time), authorities reported that there were multiple injuries at the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) school in Highlands Ranch, in suburban Denver. An hour and a half later, authorities reported that there were seven confirmed injuries.

NBC News later reported that two people had died in the shooting, and there were as many as eight injuries. At least four were taken to area hospitals, and are believed to be in serious condition.

As of this writing, it remains unclear how many of the casualties of the shooting are adults and how many are children. However, authorities have said that at least two of the injured are “juveniles.”

Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth says that the shooting occurred as middle-school students were entering the building. Once the shooting started, the children fled.

Neighbor Rocco DeChalk says that he heard what he described as a “stampede” of kids running past his house.

“I saw all of them running, so I thought it was a gym class at first. But then I saw there were so many of them.”

At least 7 students were injured during a school shooting near Denver and 2 suspects were in custody, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/E6zlHabgMy — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 7, 2019

DeChalk realized he was watching a school shooting unfold before his eyes when he saw an injured teenager lying on the ground, a teacher near him. The boy had been shot in the back. DeChalk called 911, and the dispatcher told him to take cover, so he moved the boy into his kitchen.

“He made a comment, `Oh, I’m starting to feel it now.’ I told him that was probably the adrenaline kicking in and he was going into shock.”

DeChalk was able to flag down a passing police car, who in turn summoned an ambulance.

Meanwhile, a parent who asked not to be identified said that she learned that her son was OK when a teacher called her. The son was in a classroom next to where the shooting had occurred and had taken cover there; the teacher later called the boy’s mother to let her know he was safe.

Authorities say they’ve arrested two suspects, and believe that there may be a third. As of this writing, the suspects’ names and possible motives have not been made public.

This is a developing story. More information about this crime will be published as it becomes available.