There’s A ‘Cold War’ Coming To ‘The Walking Dead’

The ninth season of AMC’s The Walking Dead has just come to an end but showrunner Angela Kang is already teasing Season 10 storylines, according to a report from ComicBook. Kang revealed that there will be a “cold war” conflict between the survivors and the Whisperers.

“Thematically, I’ll give you an early hint: we’re talking about the idea of the Whisperers,” she said.

“There’s some stuff from the comic books that has to do with the idea of Whisperers and whispering and propaganda. We’re very interested in what a war with people like the Whisperers looks like. What is a cold war like in The Walking Dead? We’re looking forward to exploring that next year.”

During Season 9, Alpha, played by Samantha Morton, and her group of Whisperers killed nearly a dozen of the survivors. She then mounted her victims’ heads on to pikes and used them to mark her territory. It would make sense that the remaining survivors would be looking to avenge the deaths of their own but Kang said it would be tricky to wage war on the Whisperers due to their nomadic nature. It’s not always clear where the Whisperers are at any given moment since they refuse to establish a home base and instead seek refuge with the undead.

Kang said it was important to shed light on the group’s wandering in the winter episode. As fans may recall, during the snow-filled Season 9 finale, the survivors were hesitant to cross Alpha’s territory out of fear they may be attacked. After much deliberation, they decided it was the best route and they carefully set out on their journey. Upon arrival, they were shocked to realize that Alpha and the other Whisperers were nowhere to be found.

“We definitely wanted to introduce that idea in the winter episode, which is: We’re afraid they’re gonna catch us, turns out they’re not even there. What does that mean for us going forward?”

The tenth season of the zombie series will also welcome back a familiar face. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren Cohan revealed she has not left The Walking Dead. Cohan was reportedly temporarily written out of the show after unsuccessful salary negotiations. The actress went on to star in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier as a CIA agent but is rumored to be returning to the post-apocalyptic world.

The Walking Dead Season 10 is due out later this year on AMC, while Whiskey Cavalier airs on Wednesdays on ABC.