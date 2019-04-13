‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Stuns In A Black, Lacy Bralette And Shorts

After rising to fame as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search finalist, Manuela Alvarez Hernandez has created a name for herself on Instagram — thanks to her skin-baring snapshots that she posts on her page very often.

And although there are plenty of models on the photo-sharing website who are known for their bikini pics, Manuela has proven that she is not only about bikini pics but knows how to present herself with a combination of style and sexiness.

To brighten up her ardent fans’ weekend, Manuela took to her page and shared a new hot picture wherein she is featured wearing a black, lacy bralette which she teamed with a pair of shorts. And to make herself appear more stylish, she opted for a beautiful silver necklace, and black embroidered shoes to go with the outfit.

The model chose to wear minimal makeup which looked just perfect for the outdoor shoot and decided to accessorize with a black hat, black sunglasses and a matching belt bag. In the first picture, she could be seen sitting on an outdoor sofa while in the second snap, she could be seen standing to provide a full-length view of her outfit.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Palm Springs, California, and Manuela modeled for the fashion brand Revolve.

Within two hour of having been posted and as of the writing of this article, Manuela’s picture amassed a considerable number of likes and comments wherein fans showered her with compliments.

Commenting on the pic, one fan wrote that the outfit looks extremely sexy on the model, while another one said that she always looks stunning no matter what she wears or doesn’t wear. Another fan said that he would like to take the model out on a date because she has all the qualities that he is looking for.

Prior to posting the said picture, Manuela shared a video from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit photo shoot, wherein she could be seen flaunting her enviable booty. In the caption, the model informed her fans that she cannot wait to go to Miami for the official launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 issue along with other swimsuit finalists.

In an interview with Aris Moskov, Manuela expressed her desire to be associated with Victoria’s Secret. She also revealed her plans for future and said the following.