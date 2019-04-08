Irina Shayk Turns Up The Heat In A Skimpy Burberry Bikini On Instagram

Irina Shayk has proved on her widely-followed Instagram account that she looks good in just about anything, and the latest addition to her feed definitely did not disappoint. The Russian bombshell sizzled in a skimpy two-piece bikini that certainly turned up the heat on the social media platform.

The 33-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in the latest snap shared to her Instagram on Monday, April 8, in which the camera captured her striking a sensual pose in the sand as she stood against a wall of luscious greenery behind her. The stunner put her flawless physique fully on display in a skimpy Burberry bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible body.

Irina’s yet-to-be-released beach day attire consisted of a patterned triangle style top that barely contained her assets and flashed an ample amount of cleavage to any of her 11.8 million followers that stopped their scrolling to take a peek at the model’s most recent upload. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the itty-bitty ensemble sat high on her hips to accentuate Irina’s trim waist and enviably flat midsection, while its high-cut design highlighted her long, toned legs that were covered in sand.

The stunner added a simple pair of hoop earrings to the look to give it a bit of bling, which peaked out from underneath the leaves that partially covered her head. As for her signature brown tresses, Irina styled them up in a hairdo that was mostly out of site due to the greenery surrounding her. The bombshell also opted to let her natural beauty shine by going makeup free in the sexy new photo.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum went absolutely wild for the latest risque shot uploaded to her feed which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 55,000 likes after a mere 40 minutes of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Most beautiful angel,” one fan wrote, while another noted that her boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper, is “so lucky.”

“Arguably the hottest woman on the planet,” said a third follower in his comment.

Irina’s patterned bikini appears to be from designer Riccardo Tisci’s new collection with the luxury brand Burberry, though she informed her millions of followers that the sexy two-piece is not yet available for purchase.

The model previously explained to People that she and Riccardo “instantly became friends” when the designer became the first to book her for a high fashion runway show years ago. She also explained that reuniting with her pal years later was something that was incredibly special for her to experience.

“Being a part of Burberry now and working with Riccardo is really like hanging out on set with a friend,” she told the news outlet.