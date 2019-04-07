Larsa Pippen Strips Down To Flaunt Hourglass Figure In Sexy Lingerie Photo

Larsa Pippen if flaunting her famous figure on social media yet again. The former Real Housewives of Miami star stripped down to her bra and panties for her latest photo.

On Saturday night, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself wearing nothing but a matching set of lingerie from the brand, PrettyLittleThing.

In the photo, Pippen is seen sitting outdoors on a blue outdoor couch complete with fluffy pillows. The Kardashian BFF wears a nude colored set of lingerie with a white elastic band.

Larsa’s ample cleavage is on full display in the photo, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs. Her long, lean legs are also seen in the sexy snapshot.

Pippen has her light brown hair pulled back into a relaxed ponytail in the photograph, and sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush, dramatic lashes, and pink lips. She completes her look with some stud earrings and hot pink polish on her fingers and toenails.

In the background of the picture, some green foliage is seen, as well as the home Larsa’s is at, which includes a lot of stone elements.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has been flaunting her famous curves for months now, especially after she and her husband, NBA legend, Scottie Pippen, revealed that they had split and decided to end their marriage, which spanned over two decades.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split with Scottie.

Larsa and Scottie share four children together, Sophia, Preston, Justin, and Scotty Pippen Jr. They have previously announced a split, but later reconciled. However, this time seems to be it for the pair, as they have filed for divorce, and have been hashing out the terms of their split with their lawyers.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram, or when she pops up for cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.