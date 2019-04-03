Bikini-Clad Robin Holzken Pets A Giant Tortoise In Dreamy New Photo

Robin Holzken is reconnecting with nature during a trip to the East African island country of Seychelles, a sentiment she wanted to share with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a dreamy snapshot of herself petting a giant tortoise as she crouches down in front of the majestic animal.

In the photo in question, the Dutch stunner is donning a rust-colored two-piece consisting of a straight-cut top with thin straps that go over her shoulders, helping accentuate and draw attention to her cleavage. She teamed it with a matching pair of bottoms that sit low on her figure. As per the tag she included with her post, her two-piece is by the Faithfull the Brand.

The 21-year-old model is crouching down on her tiptoes in front of the tortoise with her hand resting on its head. Holzken has her head tilted to the side, causing her brunette hair to sweep over and down in natural waves that fall freely onto her right shoulder. Her wet hair suggests the model had recently enjoyed a dip in the ocean or some other body of water. She appears to be wearing no makeup for the shot, embracing her natural beauty and look.

While she didn’t include a more specific location other than the country, the giant tortoise of Seychelles are indigenous to the islands of the Aldabra Atoll.

The post, which Holzken shared with her 340,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,600 likes and more than 13o comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her natural beauty, as well as the overall peacefulness and aesthetics of the photo, captured by Cameron Hammond.

“My fav pic of all time,” one user wrote, paired with three black heart emoji.

“Oh my gosh I’m from Seychelles. enjoy the island,” another one chimed in, including an emoji depicting the country’s flag.

This is the first time Holzken visits the African continent this year. In early February, the Dutch model jetted off to Kenya to shoot her spread for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, marking her second year with the publication, as the magazine pointed out. The model did her photo shoot at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp with photographer Yu Tsai, the report further detailed.