Pete Davidson Has Not Publicly Apologized For Routine Comparing The Catholic Church To R. Kelly

On last Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, in a Weekend Update segment, cast member Pete Davidson compared supporters of disgraced singer R. Kelly with those who continue to support the Catholic Church.

“This guy is a monster, and he should go to jail forever,” Davidson said of Kelly in the segment. “But if you support the Catholic Church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” To gasps from at least part of the studio audience and at least a few boos, Davidson went on to say that “one’s music is significantly better.”

Following the segment, which didn’t mention the Church again and soon segued into Davidson discussing his age difference with girlfriend Kate Beckinsale, Davidson faced calls to apologize.

The Diocese of Brooklyn on Monday issued a statement demanding Davidson apologize, for “the disgraceful and offensive skit,” adding that “the faithful of our Church are disgusted by the harassment by those in news and entertainment, and this sketch offends millions. The mockery of this difficult time in the Church’s history serves no purpose.”

The Davidson segment, which was a Weekend Update monologue, was neither a skit nor a sketch.

The Brooklyn Diocese, in February, named 100 priests who had credibly been accused of sex abuse, per The New York Times.

As of Wednesday, four days after the segment and two days after the demand for an apology, Davidson had issued no such apology, at least not publicly. Nor has Davidson made any public statements addressing the matter since last Saturday, although the comedian deleted his social media accounts following his reported suicide threat last year.

Last November, after Davidson mocked the appearance of Congressional candidate and wounded soldier Dan Crenshaw, Crenshaw was invited onto Saturday Night Live in order to accept Davidson’s apology and bury the hatchet, as well as to roast Davidson on Weekend Update. Crenshaw, per CNN, said that he reached out to Davidson following the suicide threat the following month.

Saturday Night Live is off next Saturday, so Davidson won’t be addressing the controversy in a similar manner, at least not so soon.

Pete Davidson has nothing to apologize for https://t.co/STyJzqmLJo — Christopher Donovan (@dailynewschris) March 13, 2019

In a New York Daily News column published Wednesday, conservative commentator Douglas MacKinnon wrote that Davidson had nothing to apologize for.

“For decades, the ‘leaders’ of the Catholic faith as well as most of its flock have oftentimes looked the other way or remained silent in the face of unspeakable sexual assaults perpetrated by their priests against mostly young boys and young men,” MacKinnon wrote.