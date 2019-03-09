Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Have Had Only ‘9 Date Nights in the Last 6 Years’

While the couple admits to being boring, they also have an enviable, happy marriage.

Many people would love to know the secret behind Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s successful marriage. After all, the couple has managed to stay together for the long haul, something many celebrity marriages fail to accomplish. Bell and Shepard met back in 2007 and started dating. By 2009, they were engaged, but tying the knot took a bit longer. The couple are strong proponents of same-sex marriage, and they decided to wait until same-sex marriage was legalized in California before they walked down the aisle. Four months after California legalized same-sex marriage, Bell and Shepard finally made things official with a wedding.

While some people may find this surprising about Bell and Shepard, the couple admits that there aren’t any real magic tricks behind their successful marriage. The duo attributes their long relationship to hard work, compromises, honesty, and simply being realistic about things.

Both Bell and Shepard admit to being boring as a couple because they don’t go out often on date nights together. However, that could be a major plus in their relationship, since they don’t need to go out often to remain happy as a couple.

“We’ve probably had nine [date nights] in the last six years, if we’re being honest,” Shepard said, according to Parade Magazine.“We play board games and the kids destroy the house and that’s just a fun Sunday … we’re boring.”

Another refreshing aspect about the couple is how realistic their observations are about their relationship and their parenting skills. When they covered some of their parenting methods, a lot of honesty can be heard. They both admit to making mistakes as parents, but they also try to find ways to resolve and overcome those mistakes.

Bell and Shepard both said that they occasionally argue in front of their children. Like all married couples, they try not to publicize their disagreements in front of their kids, but at times, these arguments still happen. So, Shepard and Bell started using a method to help ease the minds of their children after an event like that. The couple says if the fight started in front of the children, then they also make sure to apologize in front of the children.

“This isn’t a special fairytale.” Bell said, according to Parade Magazine. “This is two people who worked really hard and it’s attainable for you if you work really hard in your marriage too.”

So, the secret behind Bell and Shepard’s relationship appears to be their dedication to each other, their willingness to work hard on their marriage, and their ability to revise their parenting methods together. In the end, the duo appears to work so well together because of their realistic approach to marriage, viewing their bond as a partnership.