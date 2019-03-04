Rob Gronkowski Grabs Girlfriend Camille Kostek’s Booty As She Twerks In A Bikini

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek are currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their friends, and they’re living it up.

According to TMZ, Rob Gronkowski was recently filmed on a yacht with his crew as his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, twerked in front of him while wearing a skimpy bikini. Gronk, holding a drink in one hand, used his other hand to grab a fist full of Camille’s famous booty.

Everyone around can be heard hooting and hollering, as the person filming laughs and cheers. Camille, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, is seen sporting a white bikini top and skimpy blue bottoms, which showed off her curvy backside as she bounced up and down in the video.

The model’s long, blonde hair is worn down. Meanwhile, Rob sports a pair of white and red board shorts and some sunglasses while dancing around with his girlfriend on the yacht.

The pair are reportedly in Cabo with friends such as Eric Decker and his wife, Jessie James Decker. Perhaps Gronk is celebrating his recent Super Bowl win with the New England Patriots, while the team is currently awaiting Rob’s decision about whether or not he’ll return to the team next season, or if he’ll officially hang up his helmet and retire.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time that Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been seen getting frisky together in public.

During the Super Bowl victory parade last month, the couple were filmed dancing and grinding on each other as they had fun with Gronk’s teammates and fans following the big win.

Recently, Kostek sat down for an interview with The Improper Bostonian and touched on Gronkowski’s hard-partying ways, revealing that he’s not always in party mode, but does go hard when he celebrates.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the offseason hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” Camille stated.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015, and fans are hoping to see an engagement announcement in the near future.

Fans can see more of Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, by following the couple on Instagram.