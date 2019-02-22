John Stamos Says His Son Billy Is Getting A Curious George Themed Party For His First Birthday

Who doesn’t love a good themed birthday party?

This coming April, John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh are gearing up to celebrate their son Billy’s 1st birthday. The couple is taking a page out of Kylie Jenner’s book and doing a theme for the party but it doesn’t have anything to do with Astroworld. Instead, the famous couple tells People that they are enlisting the help of a particularly famous monkey to help them celebrate the special occasion.

“As much as we push Disney on the poor little guy, he loves Curious George. So we’re going to have a Curious George party,” Stamos revealed at Cadillac’s Oscar Celebration in Los Angeles.

According to the couple, the party will be complete will monkey decor but they also joked that Billy wants a real, live monkey to appear at his party, something that the couple isn’t too sure about. While Stamos joked that he was thinking of starting a “monkey fund,” McHugh was a little more concerned, saying that she thinks it’s a liability to have the money there in case something goes awry.

The famous couple tied the knot last February and in the interview, they said they do have plans to expand their family in the near future but would like to wait until their first born is at least one-year-old. For now, the couple is focusing on their relationship. With their busy schedules, McHugh says that they just like to take time to connect and spend quality time with one another.

“We try to go once a week, if we can. We try to go to the movies, dinner,” Stamos added.

It’s also no secret that the pair are loving being parents. The couple regularly take to their respective Instagram pages to share photos of little Billy. Most recently, Stamos shared a snapshot of McHugh in her bra and underwear after appearing to have just gotten out of the show.

She wears a towel on her head and just in front of her sits their son, Billy, on the window sill. The Full House star calls the image the “most beautiful view,” and it gained a ton of attention from his nearly 3 million Instagram followers. So far, the post has gained over 181,000 likes in addition to 430 plus comments.

While some followers took to the post to gush over how lucky Stamos is to have a such a beautiful woman and beautiful son by his side, countless others commented on the photo to let John know that he seems to be a great dad.

Hopefully, Stamos will take some photos at the upcoming Curious George themed party so his fans can continue to follow along.