Serena Williams Shows Off Her Booty In Racy Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Serena Williams may dazzle on the tennis court, but she is equally enticing in her social media photos. The 37-year-old mother-of-one boasts an incredible figure and she’s not afraid to show it off.

On Friday, the tennis legend treated her 10.7 million Instagram followers to a pair of very revealing snapshots, in which she flaunted her curvaceous physique with the unapologetic pride befitting a true goddess. The world-renowned athlete set Instagram on fire after posing for one particularly racy photo, which put her booty on full display.

According to the Daily Mail, Williams stepped out for a rare day off with a bunch of girlfriends, including French actress Valerie Vogt. The gorgeous tennis player has recently found a new hobby in pottery and, so, the cheerful group spent their day at Avenue Pottery in West Palm Beach, Florida.

While working on a new creation in an effort to refine her pottery skills, Williams took some time to pose for a number of pictures – some of them very sweet, others extremely saucy in nature. While Williams only posted two of those photos on social media, the rest of the snapshots can be admired on the Daily Mail website, which published the entire collection.

During her fun day out, the tennis phenomenon donned a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes, which she wore with fishnet nylons. The skimpy denim shorts – which sported a sexy distressed design – showcased her voluptuous thighs, displaying her endless pins.

The tennis player swathed her toned biceps and buxom assets in a sheer leopard-print shirt, which she wore tucked into her tiny jeans to highlight her slender waistline. The see-through top hugged all of her curves and even flashed the black bra that Williams wore underneath.

In one of the two photos shared to Instagram, the tennis star put on a very sexy display as she spread her legs and hunched over the potter’s wheel. Her long, caramel-brown tresses were pulled back in a slick hairstyle that let her unruly curls cascade over her shoulders.

Things really heated up in the second snapshot. There, Williams was seen striking a very saucy pose as she turned her back to the camera and bent down to tend to her pottery on a very low wooden table.

In the sizzling photo, the athlete shows off her booty, flaunting her curvy backside in the barely-there denim shorts. The fishnet nylons added to the effect of the sultry pose – as well as the fact that Williams was barefoot.

Serena Williams rocks revealing denim cutoffs and a sheer leopard print shirt to show off her new pottery hobby https://t.co/x1wqbkeEGs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 15, 2019

The snapshot echoed a profoundly intimate vibe that left many of the tennis woman’s Instagram fans hot under the collar. While some of them expressed their enthusiasm at getting a peek of Williams’ famous curves in a slew of bawdy messages, others filled the comments section with endless lines of flattering emojis.

The risqué photo aside, the athlete really seemed to be enjoying herself. And, although she certainly turned heads while practicing her craft, her creations didn’t turn out half-bad, as seen in one of the snapshots published by the Daily Mail.

In the photo, Avenue Pottery owner Lani Goodrich praised Williams for her work, showing off her name stamp and writing, “Just trimming Serena’s pottery… nbd.”

Another photo, this time a group shot with the entire gang, revealed that Williams and Vogt conspired to attend the pottery class in matching outfits.