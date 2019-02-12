Emily Ratajkowski & Kendall Jenner Share Spaghetti From The Same Plate In Sexy Instagram Snapshot

Emily Ratajkowski showed that there’s no bad blood between her and fellow model Kendall Jenner, despite recent rumors that Kendall has been getting a bit too flirty with Emrata’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. On Tuesday, Emily took to her Instagram page to share a sexy snapshot for Vogue magazine in which she and Kendall are sharing spaghetti from the same plate.

In the photo in question, Emily, 27, and Kendall, 23, are seated in the same chair as Kendall holds a plate full of spaghetti. The black-and-white photo shows both models with her legs crossed in a similar way as both brunette beauties grab a fork full of spaghetti. Emily is looking at the camera with her mouth open as if ready to eat the pasta.

Kendall, on the other hand, is looking down at the plate as she twirls spaghetti onto her fork with her mouth also open. Both models have their dark tresses parted in the middle. Emily has her hair down cascading onto her shoulder while Kendall’s is pulled back, showcasing her long dangling earrings.

Both models have dark smokey eyes that match the overall tone of the photo. Emily is wearing an interesting floral top with one strap that goes over her shoulder with matching bottoms. Kendall is also wearing printed bottoms, while her top is hidden behind the spaghetti plate.

The post, which Emily shared with her 21.7 million Instagram followers, quickly racked up more than 300,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments in under an hour, at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform and fans of Emily took to the comments section to praise the photo, with many pointing out the resemblance between the two models.

“But you guys are twins,” one user noted.

“This is what dreams are made of,” another one chimed in.

Radar Online recently reported that Kendall has developed a crush on Sebastian, whom Emily married in early 2018 when the couple had a surprise civil ceremony at City Hall in Manhattan.

According to the report, Jenner “thinks he’s dreamy and cute and talks about him all time,” an insider told Radar.

The insider told the publication that Emily had no idea. Whether Emily saw the report or not is unclear, but if she did, she made it clear today that she either doesn’t believe it or understands Kendall means nothing by it. In fact, the insider said that Kendall would never do anything to hurt Emily.

“It’s pretty rough on Emily who has no idea, but Kendall insists it’s just a bit of fun and she’d never follow through and actually steal him,” the insider told Radar Online.