Kristin Cavallari Goes Topless In Sexy New Instagram Snapshot

Kristin Cavallari is proving herself to be a triple threat. The Former Laguna Beach and The Hills star is not only a reality TV personality, but also a business woman. She’s also proven herself to be quite the model.

On Monday, Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself modeling new jewelry pieces from her brand, Uncommon James.

In the sexy snapshot, Kristin is seen going topless in a pool of water as she sports multiple gold layered necklaces, large gold hoop earrings, and many gold rings on her fingers — revealing that the company released their new spring line in the process.

In the picture, Cavallari poses shirtless with her arms crossed in front of her to cover her bare chest. Kristin’s blonde hair is pulled back into a messy bun behind her head as a few tendrils of hair wisp around to frame her face.

The Very Cavallari star turns her head to the side — and offers a steamy stare into the camera — as she rocks a full face of makeup, which includes darkened brows and lashes, dark eye liner, and bronzed tones on her eyelids. She also sports a nude lip color on her plump pout, and light polish on her nails.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kristin Cavallari recently opened up about how her life has changed in recent years with the growth of her budding business, her reality TV series on E!, and of course, her husband — former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler — having retired from the league.

Cavallari reveals that things have been a bit hard, but also that the roles in their home are shifting now that Cutler is home and she’s working more. She shared that Jay has a bigger role when it comes to their children.

“It can be hard at times, to be honest. I couldn’t do it without Jay, as cliché and annoying as that probably is. I mean, he’s home with my kids right now. He’s been doing a lot of the pickups at school,” Kristin dished.

“He’s worked his ass off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out. We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids. So it’s been really nice,” Cavallari added.

Fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari by following her on Instagram — or by watching Season 2 of Very Cavallari, which returns to E! in March.