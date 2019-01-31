‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Unexpected New Evidence Implicates Victor In J.T.’s Murder

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that brand new evidence strongly implicates Victor in J.T.’s murder even though he’s not the murderer. Right?

According to Soap Opera Digest, at Genoa City Police Department, Sharon (Sharon Case) gets an email with the subject line “Proof That Victor Newman Is A Murderer.” Although Sharon knows that Victor is not the one who killed J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), the email’s contents still leave her shaken.

Case told SOD, “Sharon is horrified. Even though she already knows how J.T. really died, this is still shocking information, and she knows that it’s strong evidence for a case against Victor.”

The message includes a recording between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discussing how to kill J.T., dispose of his body, and hide the murder weapon. No doubt these details are damning and could leave Victor serving a life sentence should they see the light of day. However, Sharon also knows she needs to share the evidence with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

“She knows the right thing to do is to turn this recording in because she could lose her job if she doesn’t. She and Rey talk a lot about being loyal and honest, especially when it comes to the police force,” revealed Case.

In fact, Sharon worries that perhaps the evidence is something Rey already knows about and he put it there as a test of her loyalty to the GCPD. After months of hiding her role in J.T.’s murder and coverup, Sharon is on edge, and it’s not surprising. Sharon is torn because she does not want Victor to go to prison for a crime she’s certain he did not commit, but also she made a pact with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to keep the truth hidden. Sure, now Victor and Nick also know, but the authorities do not, and Sharon does not know what to do moving forward.

In desperation, Sharon goes to Nick to tell him about the recording. Nick surprises Sharon and does not try to keep her from alerting Rey to the new evidence.

“He takes it pretty well because things are so bad anyway, how much worse can make it? Nick is a levelheaded guy, and he knows that Sharon has to do the right thing, so he kind of lets her off the hook,” Case said.

Of course, this new implication against Victor may end up leading Nikki to go off the rails and own up to bashing J.T. in the head with the fireplace poker! Clearly, somebody has a vendetta against Victor, according to Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers.