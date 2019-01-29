Australian Instagram Bombshell Madi Edwards Rocks Her Curves As She Embraces The Sun In Bali

Australian model Madi Edwards is currently vacationing in Bali and she is showing off her curves in some barely-there bikinis. The 23-year-old beauty knows how to flaunt what she’s got and it looks like her vacation has been an amazing experience so far.

In Madi Edwards’ Instagram Stories, she shared some shots of where she is staying and what she has been eating. In addition to those beautiful shots, she also shared some glimpses showing her sunning her bare back and curvy booty in the hot weather and gorgeous sunshine.

More recently, Edwards teased her Instagram followers with a bikini shot that had her fans drooling. The photo shows Madi bending over a lounge chair, her blonde hair straight and cascading down her back as she leaned on both hands and one knee.

The Instagram model was wearing a thong bikini that perfectly accentuated her derriere and she had one leg extended straight behind her to show off her lean, muscular look. Madi’s bikini top tied in the back and the red color was the perfect contrast to the luxurious green landscape in the background.

A few days before her trip, Edwards posted a short video clip showing her in a red bikini, sitting by the pool, rubbing suntan lotion all over her taut tummy and long legs. She noted that she would soon be in Bali with her girlfriends and it looks like she was preparing for the extended time she would soon have in the sun.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Edwards has developed her own swimwear line and she has been promoting it via her Instagram page frequently. From the looks of things, however, Madi’s latest bikini shots are featuring pieces from other lines.

Whether the Australian beauty is wearing her own pieces or something from a different designer, she looks stunning. Edwards has built up a following of more than 650,000 followers on Instagram now and they always flock to show their appreciation when she posts something new.

Madi’s newest post snagged more than 10,000 likes in just the first five hours it was posted on her page and numerous fans commented about how she looked stunning and flawless.

This latest post is from Madi Edwards’ first day vacationing in Bali, so chances are that fans have more sizzling-hot shots to look forward to in the days ahead. The Australian beauty knows just how to work her curves and it looks like she’s already got her followers feeling as hot as those rays of sunshine in Bali are at the moment.