Model Daniella Chavez Goes Red For Latest Beach Snap

The model showed off her love for 'Baby Shark' with a fun beach shot.

Like millions of people around the world, model Daniella Chavez has a soft spot for the hit children’s song “Baby Shark.” The Chilean model shared a snap from a recent beach photo shoot and couldn’t help but reference the catchy tune in the comments.

The photo shows off why Chavez has been such a highly in-demand model over the past few years. She sits on a pristine beach with her long legs folded under her. Her long blond hair hangs around her face and down her shoulders, and her makeup provides her with a clean, natural look — just some accenting around the eyes and eyebrows, and a splash of color on her full lips, which are puckered for the photo. Her nails are painted a soft pink that adds a sweet, girly feel to the look. She has her pointer finger pressed to her cheek in a playful move.

For the picture, which Chavez shared with her 10.8 million Instagram followers, the model opted to look ravishing in red with a barely-there string bikini. The red-and-black top of the bikini is accented by a white Hilfiger logo and flawlessly hugs her generous curves. The red string bikini bottom flaunts the model’s taut abs and stunning figure. She kept her accessories for the look simple, going with no other jewelry but a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Although there’s no location mentioned in the sultry snap, it’s very likely the Chile Playboy model is soaking up the sun in the Bahamas. Chaves recently shared a photo shoot she did on the beach there, showing off every inch of her toned and muscular figure. In that shoot, Chavez wore only a pink thong one-piece and posed to show off her enviable curves to full effect.

The 33-year-old Instagram star and model came into the public limelight in a big way when she was romantically linked with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Daily Mail. Ronaldo, who at the time had been dating supermodel Irina Shayk for five years, is accused of cheating on his longtime girlfriend with dozens of women — including Chavez.

Chavez went public with the story, explaining the details of their steamy affair. Ronaldo has never confirmed or denied the allegations of infidelity, although he and Shayk, who is now with actor Bradley Cooper, did split after the rumors came out. Chavez went on to be Playboy Mexico’s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in December of 2014 and has been flaunting her assets ever since.