Khloe Kardashian Prepares To Go Camping With Baby True Thompson In Adorable Instagram Snap

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram post shows off her latest adventure with daughter True Thompson–camping. The reality star shared a photo on Thursday morning featuring the 9-month-old baby girl sitting in front of a trailer as her mom and dad prepare for a weekend trip.

The photo on Kardashian’s Instagram feed shows True sitting in a wooden lawn chair, wearing an all-gray footed onesie and a matching gray pom-pom hat. Behind her stood a glamorous, shiny chrome camper with a neon sign on top that reads “Miarsal” in cursive. A tall figure wearing all black appears to be loading items into the camper. While the person’s identity is unclear, as their head is blocked, followers speculated that it may be Kardashian’s boyfriend and the father to True, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

“Let’s go camping baby True,” Kardashian captioned the photo, along with two butterfly emojis.

In the comments, followers noted how big True is getting and how adorable she looks for the trip.

“Oh my goodness she [SIC] growing up so fast. Times flies,” one person wrote.

“She’s so adorable God bless your lovely family mom dad and beautiful baby true,” another said.

Others thanked Kardashian for always sharing such heartwarming moments with the world.

“It is so inspiring to see your regular postings with your baby. True is a blessed soul for having so much love in her life already. Happy for both of you two souls united in love,” one user expressed.

The camping trip photo comes just hours after the mother shared another beautiful milestone moment with her baby girl. On Wednesday evening, Kardashian shared photos and videos to Instagram Stories of baby True and cousins Stormi, Dream, and Chicago at a baby class, according to People.

Highlights from the class included True sitting on Kardashian’s lap to sing “Wheels on the Bus,” the 9-month-old girl banging on a drum, and all the cousins learning Spanish together in another singalong.

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that giving birth to True last April has changed her life for the better. She said motherhood makes her feel like she can do anything, even in the challenging moments. For the reality star, having a child has put life into perspective, because she now has another person to consider when taking any actions.

“My favorite part about being a mom…no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what,” Kardashian explained. “When you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it.”