Cardi B Flaunts Her Physique In A Black Bra On Instagram Just Six Months After Giving Birth

In addition to making headlines for her political stances on social media, Cardi B is also using the internet to flaunt her physique as of late. Late on Monday, the rapper took to her Instagram to share a sizzling clip of herself rocking a black bra in front of the mirror as she shows off her incredibly toned abs, just six months after giving birth to her daughter Kulture.

In the video in question, the “Money” singer is posing in front a mirror in what appears to be a bathroom wearing a black bra, which she paired with a pair of gray relaxed cotton sweats that sit low on her hips, showcasing her flat stomach and tiny waist. The 26-year-old hitmaker captured the clip, which is only a few seconds long, by holding her iPhone directly in front of her face, blocking it from view.

As she records the video, the seven-time Grammy nominee runs her free hand over her hair, which she is wearing loose, letting its natural curls fall freely onto her shoulders. Some of her tattoos are also visible in the video, particularly one on her lower-left abdomen.

“Hated [sic] or love it ya still listen to BARDI even on the low,” Cardi, who gave birth to her child with rapper Offset in July, captioned the post, adding an old-school winkey face consisting of a semicolon and right parenthesis.

The video, which the rapper shared with her whopping 40.2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 7.4 million times since she posted it last night at the time of this writing, having received nearly 1.5 million likes and nearly 20,000 comments. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comments section to both praise and criticize the “I Like It” singer, which is customary for the controversial artist.

“Maybe next time you have a political point, you should just keep your mouth shut. Obviously you’re uneducated, and making this world more toxic than it already is, with your ‘dog walk’ threats,” one user wrote, alluding to a recent Twitter feud between Cardi and Fox News host Tomi Lahren, who has become known for her vicious style of taking down opponents of President Donald Trump.

As the Huffington Post reported, Lahren attacked Cardi after she criticized the Trump administration over the ongoing government shutdown by tweeting that Cardi was the “latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats.”

Cardi, who is equally well-known for counter-attacking her critics on social media, clapped back by tweeting: “Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” which is the quote the Instagram user is referring to in the Cardi’s latest Instagram video.