Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of See-Through Dress At John Legend’s Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian went full glam to attend her friend John Legend’s big 40th birthday bash this weekend, and had her husband, Kanye West, dressed to the nines as well.

According to a Jan. 13 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian showed some skin as she busted out of her black, risque ensemble to attend the big birthday party.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the bash wearing a see-through dress with floral embroidery and a floor length black skirt that included a long, leather slit up the side to show off Kim’s lean legs in the see-through body suit underneath.

Meanwhile, Kanye donned gray pants, a black, short-sleeved button up shirt, black boots, and a fur coat at at the party, which was held at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s home in Los Angeles.

The party reportedly had a James Bond theme, with Legend rocking his best white tuxedo and black bowtie. Chrissy had even set up an elaborate scene for her guests to take stunning photos with, which included a casino scene.

Kim and Kanye posed by themselves on on the set, as well as with their good friends, John and Chrissy, which the celebrities posted to their Instagram accounts for their fans to see.

In one clip posted to Kim Karashian’s Instagram, she stares at the camera during the party as music and dancing are happening in the background. Chrissy Teigen is next to her in a gold strapless gown, and when she realizes she’s being filmed she grabs her chest as Kim smirks.

Chrissy also took to her own social media account to gush over her husband on his milestone birthday, which included some flirty comments as well.

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH,” Chrissy wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seemingly had a good time at the party, as they’ve been seen showing off more and more PDA as of late, as they prepare to welcome their fourth child via surrogate.