Australian Model Erin McNaught Dances In Her Underwear In Raunchy Instagram Video

Erin McNaught might admittedly not be the best dancer in the world, but she sure has fun while at it. On Thursday, the Australian model took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing in her living room rocking black underwear and a crop top that puts her model physique on display.

In the video, the 36-year-old model is featured dancing to the new single by her husband, the English musician Example, titled “All Night.” McNaught is wearing black panties by Calvin Klein, which she paired with a white crop top by Adidas. The model appears to be braless under the crop top, as she puts her arms up at different times during the video.

Throughout the clip, the former Miss Australia throws her arms around as she moves her hips, a little uncoordinatedly, which might be thanks to alcohol, as she explained in the caption.

“Got tipsy with @example one night and somehow ended up doing my best worst dancing EVER and it was all captured (in our living room) for his new single,” she wrote underneath the photo.

Example is also featured in the clip as he dances on and off camera while allowing his wife to be the center of attention.

The model is wearing her brown hair up in a messy ponytail that she swishes around as she dances. She is also wearing a little makeup on her face, consisting of mascara and eyeliner as well as lipstick.

The video, which she shared with her 167,000 Instagram followers, was viewed more than 116,000 times, garnering nearly 14,000 likes and more than 670 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model and her husband enjoyed the entertaining post, as evidenced by the messages left in the comments section.

“She’s stolen my moves AND my body!” one fan wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “How amazing are these two.”

McNaught and Example, whose real name is Elliot John Gleave, have been married since 2013. The model gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son named Ennio Stanley, in September 2017, just 16 months ago. The couple welcomed their first son, Evander Maxwell, in December 2014.

As the Daily Mail reported, McNaught revealed in an August interview that exercising after giving birth was more beneficial to her mental well-being than overall fitness.

“Working out for me, that 20 or 30 minutes a couple of times a week, it was like my church,” the Daily Mail quotes her as saying.