Beyonce’s Parents Were Reportedly Very Vigilant When Destiny’s Child Worked With R. Kelly

Beyonce’s parents reportedly kept Destiny’s Child on a tight leash when they worked with R. Kelly back in the 1990s. In an interview with Metro, Beyonce’s father and former manager, Mathew Knowles said that he and his ex-wife Tina Lawson made sure that they kept a close eye on the girls during studio recordings with Kelly. The members of the girl group were in their mid-teens when they collaborated with Kelly on a song that ended up getting axed from their first album.



“I was there, and my former wife Tina was there,” he said “The thing with R. Kelly was, he liked to record late at night, around midnight. And what was different with his studio was that one room had a recording suite, and next door was a club, with 40 or 50 people dancing,” he said.

Knowles said that he and Lawson were vigilant because of what they’d heard about Kelly’s behavior.

“When they went to the bathroom, Tina would go with them. They did not leave our eyes,” he said.

Even though his song for Destiny’s child’s debut never got used, the group performed a song R. Kelly wrote on the soundtrack for Life, a 1999 Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence film. But, Metro reports that one of their sources has said that that R Kelly was never in the studio with the girls when they recorded the song.

A source also told Metro that Destiny’s Child is one of the few acts that started in the 1990s who doesn’t have a song written by R. Kelly in their “official discography” because Mathew and Tina weren’t keen on having the “Ignition” singer in close proximity to the girls. Kelly used to be considered something of a hit-maker that helped to introduce new acts to the market and the source said that he made “several requests” to work with Destiny’s Child.

Surviving R Kelly, a docu-series that chronicles decades of sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly recently aired on Lifetime and was viewed by close to 2 million people, The Inquisitr reported. The producer of the series, Dream Hampton told Shadow and Act that she requested interviews from multiple music stars who worked with R. Kelly, including Beyonce’s husband, Jay Z. All of them said no, except for John Legend.

Lady Gaga, who was not part of the documentary, has pulled her collab with R. Kelly from iTunes and Apple Music and apologized for recording with him in a Twitter post on January 10. Gaga explained that the song was made at a time when she had not fully processed her own history with sexual assault.

“I’m sorry for both my poor judgement when I was young and for not speaking out sooner,” she wrote.