‘Fallen Angel’ On ‘The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta’ Tells Story Of Bridget Shiel’s Murder

Even in a big city like Atlanta, one more murder is never an easy thing to take.

Fans of A&E’s hit series The First 48 are in for even more mystery with a brand new docuseries making its debut on January 10, 2019. The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta focuses on a group of detectives who will work together on one case over a series of six episodes. This season’s featured case begins when a call comes in about a naked woman found dead in a city park, but from there, everything else is a mystery.

The subject of the case is 19-year-old Bridget Shiel who was found naked and deceased in Atlanta’s Oakland City Park. She was shot six times in the back of her body and left for dead, but there were many strange factors about this case that kept detectives scratching their heads for quite some time.

On May 31, 2016, Shiel’s body was found in the very early morning, and police had no idea what was in store for them.

One of the first things that detectives noticed was the distinct lack of blood in the location where Shiel was found, and none of her belongings were with her. That is how this case ended up being nicknamed “Fallen Angel” as the police feel as if she just fell out of the sky and landed in the park.

As the investigation really got underway, investigators really began to see just how vicious of a murder this was. Once the bullets were analyzed, it was determined that they were a rare type of ammunition nicknamed RIP which stands for Radically Invasive Projectile.

The bullets that killed Bridget Shiel not only pierced her skin, but they shredded upon impact and tore her up on the inside. Atlanta’s homicide detectives had a vicious and hate-filled murder on their hands.

JUST IN: @NefertitiWSB confirms teen found dead in park is Bridget Shiel https://t.co/JW1a3HkylJ LATEST at 4 on Ch 2 pic.twitter.com/852k6zgEMO — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 31, 2016

Atlanta Homicide Detective A.T. Lowe had been with the department for a mere three months before taking one of the leads on this case. Right away, he knew that it wasn’t going to be an easy one as there were new obstacles around every corner, but they were not planning on giving up.

The murder case of Bridget Shiel takes an interesting number of turns as the young girl was loved by many even though she was estranged from her family. Detectives will come to find out that no one had an unkind word to say about her, though, and that only made their job that much harder.

If you’re someone who loves The First 48, you’re going to love The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta as A&E has hit it out of the park again. The thing about this docuseries is that it puts you right in the middle of the action that no one should ever want to witness or experience. The case nicknamed “Fallen Angel” details the horrible and tragic murder of Bridget Shiel that will keep you glued to your screen and begging for a new lead to take the detectives somewhere good.