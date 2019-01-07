Barbara Palvin Leaves Little To The Imagination As Poses Naked In A Pool In Racy Snapshot On Instagram

Barbara Palvin has been busy sending temperatures soaring this winter. In addition to posing for sexy photo shoots for Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the Hungarian beauty was also recently featured in a steamy series of photos for Maxim magazine that sees her completely naked in a swimming pool.

Maxim took to its verified Instagram page on Monday to share a snap that features Palvin in the nude as she holds onto the edge of the pool. In the photo, the 25-year-old model is shot from above as she poses in the pool with her body submerged while her head peeks out from the green-blue water.

Palvin is wearing dark makeup on her eyes, which makes their baby blue color stand out. The eyeshadow is smeared at the edges, giving the model a wild look that suggests she’d been swimming with a face full of makeup. As she poses topless in the pool, she uses her arms to block her chest from view to censor the photo. A portion of her lower body is also visible, suggesting she isn’t wearing anything below either.

While this photo only hints at her being naked, previous photos from the same photo shoot, taken by photographer Gilles Bensimon, and shared on Maxim‘s Instagram show that is indeed the case.

In the caption, Maxim simply wrote, “Serenity.” The snap, which the magazine shared with its 846,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 2,700 likes and more than a dozen comments within three hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Maxim for sharing the sultry snap and to compliment Palvin’s good looks.

“You always beautifulllll thanks for this photo maxim I love yaa,” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Amazing photo, I love it.”

As the Daily Mail recently noted, Palvin rang in the New Year alongside her boyfriend, the Suite Life of Zach and Cody alum Dylan Sprouse in her native Hungary. According to the publication, Sprouse took to his Instagram page to share a series of candid photos of the couple at Kincsem Park, a horse racing track in Budapest.

The couple made their first public appearance together at a New York film screening in July, the Daily Mail report continued, and the two appear to be going strong ever since.